Chargers' Philip Rivers: Clears protocol, will start Sunday
Rivers, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, putting him in line to start for the Chargers in Week 11, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Rivers was diagnosed with the head injury following the Week 10 overtime loss to the Jaguars, but given that he's been able to steer clear of concussions throughout his career, the Chargers were optimistic all along that he would be able to avoid an absence. With Rivers practicing fully Friday and an independent neurologist giving the quarterback the green light to make his 195th consecutive NFL start Sunday, Kellen Clemens will remain his familiar backup role.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Practicing in limited fashion•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Progressing through concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Lands in concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Critical interception in overtime loss•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.