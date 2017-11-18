Chargers' Philip Rivers: Clears protocol, will start Sunday

Rivers, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, putting him in line to start for the Chargers in Week 11, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Rivers was diagnosed with the head injury following the Week 10 overtime loss to the Jaguars, but given that he's been able to steer clear of concussions throughout his career, the Chargers were optimistic all along that he would be able to avoid an absence. With Rivers practicing fully Friday and an independent neurologist giving the quarterback the green light to make his 195th consecutive NFL start Sunday, Kellen Clemens will remain his familiar backup role.