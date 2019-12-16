Chargers' Philip Rivers: Commits four turnovers

Rivers completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 307 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions Sunday against the Vikings. He also lost a fumble.

Rivers threw an interception in the second quarter before losing a fumble -- which was returned for a touchdown -- on the very next drive. He also threw interceptions in his final two possessions of the game as his team suffered one of its worst defeats in recent memory. Rivers is among the league leaders in passing yards, but his 21:18 TD:INT leaves a lot to be desired. The veteran was coming off an excellent performance in his previous outing and will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Raiders.