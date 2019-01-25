Chargers' Philip Rivers: Could get extension soon

General manager Tom Telesco said the Chargers want to discuss a contract extension with Rivers (ankle), Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The 37-year-old quarterback has already stated his intention to play beyond 2019, the final season of his four-year, $83.5 million extension. He finished top 10 in the NFL for nearly every major passing category in 2018, leading the Chargers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. With the core of the team under contract for at least one more season, Rivers likely envisions a deeper playoff run in 2019. He'll miss the Pro Bowl with an ankle injury, though it's probably just an excuse to skip a game he's already taken part in plenty of times.