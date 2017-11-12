Chargers' Philip Rivers: Critical interception in overtime loss
Rivers completed 21 of 37 passes for 235, two touchdowns and an interception in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Once again, Rivers mainly stuck to throwing checkdown passes to his two running backs, with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler catching 10 of the 21 completed passes. It certainly appeared to be a decision driven by gameplan, as the Jaguars vaunted pass rush did little to disrupt Rivers, who seemed content to get the ball out of his hands quickly. However the veteran quarterback's final throw of the day was simply a poor decision, with A.J. Bouye stepping in front of an errant deep throw to come away with the interception. The Jaguars converted the prime position into a game-winning field goal only four plays later.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: One touchdown pass in loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns Sunday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Leads Chargers to late victory•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses trio of scores in comeback win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns despite loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Multiple interceptions in loss•
-
Early waiver wire: Williams, Lee
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...