Chargers' Philip Rivers: Critical interception in overtime loss

Rivers completed 21 of 37 passes for 235, two touchdowns and an interception in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Once again, Rivers mainly stuck to throwing checkdown passes to his two running backs, with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler catching 10 of the 21 completed passes. It certainly appeared to be a decision driven by gameplan, as the Jaguars vaunted pass rush did little to disrupt Rivers, who seemed content to get the ball out of his hands quickly. However the veteran quarterback's final throw of the day was simply a poor decision, with A.J. Bouye stepping in front of an errant deep throw to come away with the interception. The Jaguars converted the prime position into a game-winning field goal only four plays later.