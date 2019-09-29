Chargers' Philip Rivers: Crosses 300-yard threshold again
Rivers completed 24 of his 30 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-10 win Sunday over the Dolphins.
Despite missing both Travis Benjamin (hip) and Mike Williams (back) entering the contest, Rivers knifed through the Dolphins' defense with his usual reliance on Austin Ekeler (five targets) and Keenan Allen (six targets), but it was the emergence of Dontrelle Inman (five catches, 76 yards) that ultimately helped seal the deal. In a contrast to last week, Rivers had plenty of time to survey the field, routinely hitting the aforementioned targets underneath or particularly in the latter's case, on back shoulder fades, easily marching down the field. It won't be smooth sailings in Week 5, however, as the Broncos vaunted secondary travels to Los Angeles.
