Chargers' Philip Rivers: Does not play in preseason finale
Rivers did not play in the team's 27-24 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.
Neither the 49ers or Chargers played any of their projected starters so this is far from shocking. The 37-year-old should be good to go for his 16th professional season and remains one of the more reliable quarterbacks in the NFL, having never missed a start since taking over the role in 2006.
