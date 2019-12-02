Chargers' Philip Rivers: Efficient despite loss
Rivers completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Broncos.
It was an ugly beginning to Sunday's contest as the Broncos jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in part thanks to Rivers' eighth interception in the last three games, tossing a misguided screen attempt directly at defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones for an easy pick. Rivers quieted his critics from there, relying on an efficient ground attack from Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon to open up space via the play-action pass. As he's done much of the season, Rivers turned to wide receiver Mike Williams the few times in which he decided to throw deep, connecting with the big-bodied wideout on a 52-yard pass that was actually woefully under thrown to ultimately set up the team's first touchdown later in the drive to Ekeler, and again on the Chargers' final possession in which a 38-yard reception set up the game-tying field goal with 14 seconds left. Considering reports earlier Sunday suggested the Chargers could ultimately bench Rivers in favor of Tyrod Taylor should the veteran quarterback continue to struggle, it'll be interesting to watch how the team handles their franchise QB now that its playoff hopes have essentially been extinguished. The 37-year-old quarterback has never missed a regular-season game since entering as the starter in 2006.
