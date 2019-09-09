Chargers' Philip Rivers: Excellent outing
Rivers completed 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns to go along with one interception in the 30-24 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday.
Rivers' lone interception nearly proved costly, as the Chargers were on the doorsteps of securing a two-score advantage with just minutes remaining, only for free safety Malik Hooker to make a tremendously athletic play and change the momentum. While the Colts would score a touchdown and two-point conversion on the ensuing drive, Rivers and the Chargers marched down in the opening overtime drive, with the veteran signal caller finding his favorite target, Keenan Allen, on multiple occasions to maneuver down the field. Rivers benefited from his targets making plenty of moves after the catch, most notably running back Austin Ekeler taking a screen pass for a 55-yard touchdown. The 37-year-old figures to have another solid matchup on tap against the Texans in Week 2.
