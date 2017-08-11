Play

Chargers' Philip Rivers: Expected to play only one series

Rivers will play one series in Sunday's preseason game against the Seahawks, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

The 35-year-old will likely not see much playing time throughout the duration of the preseason, as the Chargers have opted to play it safe when it comes to their franchise QB. Expect to see plenty of Kellen Clemens and recent addition Cardale Jones on Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories