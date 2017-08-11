Chargers' Philip Rivers: Expected to play only one series
Rivers will play one series in Sunday's preseason game against the Seahawks, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
The 35-year-old will likely not see much playing time throughout the duration of the preseason, as the Chargers have opted to play it safe when it comes to their franchise QB. Expect to see plenty of Kellen Clemens and recent addition Cardale Jones on Sunday.
