Chargers' Philip Rivers: Fires three more touchdowns

Rivers completed 23 of 27 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-20 victory versus the Bills.

The Chargers offense demonstrated remarkable balance Week 2, attempting 27 passes versus 26 runs. Rivers directed it admirably, posting the second-highest completion percentage in a given game (85.2) in his lengthy career. Moreover, he posted his 10th performance (in 194 starts) with three touchdowns, no interceptions and at least 9.5 yards per attempt. He'll upgrade opponents significantly Week 3, exchanging the dismal Bills for the rampaging Rams in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.