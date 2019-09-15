Chargers' Philip Rivers: Goes for 293 yards
Rivers completed 21 of 36 passes for 293 yards and one interception during Sunday's 13-10 defeat in Detroit. He also took his sole carry for 12 yards.
Without tight end Hunter Henry (knee) at his disposal, Rivers focused most of his attention on Keenan Allen (15 targets), Austin Ekeler (six) and Mike Williams (five), the latter of whom logged a limited snap count due to a knee injury of his own. Beyond that trio, no other Charger managed more than two looks. That said, with the game on the line at the Lions' 28-yard line and less than two minutes remaining, Rivers looked Allen's way for the last time and was picked off by Darius Slay in the end zone. Rivers will attempt to bounce back Week 3 with a healthier Williams against an imposing Texans defense.
