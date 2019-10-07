Chargers' Philip Rivers: Has day to forget against Broncos

Rivers completed 32 of 48 pass attempts dor 211 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Although he completed a respectable 67 percent of his passes, Rivers failed to generate big plays regularly and finished averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. He threw one interception in the first quarter and another in the third to give him his first multi-turnover game of the season. Rivers, who also came in averaging 313.5 passing yards per game this season, will look to move on from this forgettable effort in next Sunday's home matchup against the Steelers.