Chargers' Philip Rivers: Headed for Indy
Rivers and the Colts have reached agreement on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rivers is slated to earn roughly $25 million in 2020. With that, the 38-year-old is slated to take over the Colts' starting QB job from Jacoby Brissett. Rivers is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he threw for 4,615 yards with 23 TDs and 20 picks in 16 games for the Chargers.
