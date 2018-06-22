Chargers' Philip Rivers: Hoping team re-signs Gates

Rivers would support the signing of Antonio Gates, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The Chargers are reconsidering their plan to move forward without the 38-year-old tight end after losing Hunter Henry to a torn ACL in May. The injury dealt a blow to Rivers' prospects for 2018, but he still has an impressive group of pass catchers, led by WRs Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin, along with RBs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler . After managing just 6.1 yards per target last season, Gates likely would be limited to a part-time role on passing downs if he does end up back in Los Angeles. Rivers has landed between 28 and 33 touchdown passes in five consecutive seasons, throwing for no more than 4,792 yards and no less than 4,286 in that span. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he won't be surprised if the 36-year-old quarterback continues playing into his 40s.

