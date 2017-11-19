Chargers' Philip Rivers: In uniform Sunday
As expected, Rivers (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
It's notable that fellow QB Cardale Jones is active for the first time this season, giving the team three signal-callers Sunday, but Eric Williams of ESPN.com relays that Rivers is expected to start the contest after being medically cleared to play this weekend.
