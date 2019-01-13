Chargers' Philip Rivers: Inaccurate in playoff loss

Rivers completed 25 of 51 passes for 331 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, along with a two-point conversion in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round loss to New England.

Gillette Stadium has been a house of horrors for Rivers throughout his career, and this game was no exception. His day got off to a promising start with a 43-yard touchdown to Keenan Allen on Los Angeles' first drive, but Rivers didn't produce another touchdown until there was 7:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. He padded his stats from that point on with a one-yard touchdown pass to Virgil Green, a two-point conversion to Allen and an eight-yard score to Antonio Gates, but the veteran quarterback certainly wasn't at his sharpest considering he ultimately completed fewer than half of his passes. There's a potential out in Rivers' contract after this season, but it's hard to imagine the Chargers parting ways with their franchise quarterback despite the sour taste of this most recent postseason exit. Rivers was productive during the regular season with 4,308 passing yards and a 32:12 touchdown to interception ratio.