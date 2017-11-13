Chargers' Philip Rivers: Lands in concussion protocol
Rivers is in the NFL's concussion protocol.
It's early enough in the week for Rivers to move through the protocol, but Monday's news makes his status worth tracking as this weekend's game against the Bills approaches. Next up for the team's QB reps for any length of time Rivers is sidelined is Kellen Clemens, with Cardale Jones in line to serve as the Chargers' No. 2 signal-caller in that scenario.
