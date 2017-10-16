Chargers' Philip Rivers: Leads Chargers to last-second victory
Rivers completed 25 of 36 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
While he didn't light up the game by any means, Rivers managed to stay turnover-free for just the second time this season to lead his team to a last-minute victory that culminated with a 32-yard field goal by Nick Novak. It hasn't been flashy, but the aging signal caller is bouncing back nicely after his three-interception meltdown against Kansas City in Week 3 by averaging 291 passing yards per outing while posting a 6:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in that same time span. However, despite the recent success, Rivers won't be a reliable fantasy option in Week 7 when he and the Chargers take on a stifling Broncos secondary that's allowed only 6.2 YPA in 2017.
