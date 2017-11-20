Chargers' Philip Rivers: Leads dominant victory

Rivers completed 20 of 31 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 54-24 victory over the Bills.

Rivers made it through the entire game without reporting any of the concussion symptoms that surfaced earlier in the week. He looked like a younger version of himself Sunday, too, rekindling his strong connection with top receiver Keenan Allen while making fans forget about the Chargers' offensive weaknesses that have been exposed in recent weeks. It was an all-around dominant victory for the entire team, but especially for Rivers considering he was going against a secondary that ranked top six in interceptions, touchdowns surrendered, and passer rating allowed. Next up for the veteran is a matchup with the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.