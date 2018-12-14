Chargers' Philip Rivers: Leads sensational comeback win

Rivers completed 26 of 38 passes for 313 with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Chargers' 29-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday. He also threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass to Mike Williams with four seconds remaining.

The veteran helped the Chargers to what will likely be the most memorable win of their season by overcoming multiple obstacles and leading Los Angeles to 15 fourth-quarter points to seal the victory. Rivers lost Keenan Allen to a hip injury in the first half, but he was able to make do by connecting with the quartet of Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and Antonio Gates for a total of 19 completions and a pair of scores. Rivers saved his best for last, leading an 11-play, 75-yard scoring march that closed the gap to 28-21 and then conducting an eight-play, 60-yard drive in which he completed a key fourth-down pass to Benjamin and then connected with Mike Williams for both a one-yard touchdown and a subsequent game-winning two-point conversion pass. The 300-yard tally was Rivers' first in the last four games, and the contest served as his 13th with multiple touchdown passes over 14 contests this season. With the Chargers now having caught the Chiefs in the standings at 11-3, Rivers will face another formidable challenge in a Week 16 Saturday night showdown against the Ravens.