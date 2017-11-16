Chargers' Philip Rivers: Limited at practice Thursday
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that Rivers has yet to clear the concussion protocol and will remain a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "We think [Rivers will] play, but that's up to the doctors," Lynn said, regarding Rivers' availability for Sunday's game against the Bills. "That's not my decision."
The Chargers are practicing in full pads Thursday, so with Rivers yet to receive clearance for contact, he'll likely be restricted to mostly to individual drills. While Rivers doesn't have a prior history of concussions, he'll still need to pass through all phases of the protocol -- including receiving clearance from an independent neurologist -- before he's given the green light to play. Kellen Clemens waits in the wings to start Sunday against the Bills if needed, but the Chargers are holding out hope that Rivers' symptoms will fully subside by the time the weekend arrives.
