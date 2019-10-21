Chargers' Philip Rivers: Limits turnovers
Rivers completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 329 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 7 against the Titans.
Rivers had combined to throw four interceptions across his last two games entering his matchup against the Titans. However, he displayed an ability to both work efficiently and securely, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt without committing a turnover. Racking up yardage has hardly been an issue for Rivers this season -- this performance was his fifth with more than 300 yards -- though this was only the second time in his last five games that he attempted fewer than 40 passes. Given that significant volume, Rivers is a viable quarterback to turn to even given his inconsistent efficiency. On the other hand, he will draw a tough matchup in Week 8 as the Chargers will take on the Bears.
