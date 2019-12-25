Play

Chargers' Philip Rivers: Listed as limited Wednesday

Rivers (right thumb) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice/injury report.

We'll circle back on Rivers' status Thursday, but so far there's nothing to suggest that the veteran QB's availability for Sunday's game against the Chiefs is in any danger.

