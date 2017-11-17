Chargers' Philip Rivers: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Rivers (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Despite the questionable designation, the Chargers listed the QB as a full practice participant both Thursday (after coach Anthony Lynn suggested the QB would be limited) and Friday. Per NFL.com, the team lists Rivers as questionable because he has not yet totally passed through the NFL's concussion protocol and must be cleared by an independent neurologist before that occurs. We suspect Rivers will gain such clearance in advance of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff against the Bills, but if he experiences any setbacks, backup Kellen Clemens would be in line to fill in for him this weekend.
