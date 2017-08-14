Chargers' Philip Rivers: Looks sharp in preseason debut
Rivers completed five of six passes for 56 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 48-17 preseason loss to the Seahawks.
Rivers played just one series in his preseason debut, but he looked quite sharp. He efficiently led the first-team offense on a 75-yard touchdown drive, which he capped off with a five-yard strike to Antonio Gates. Rivers, who piled up 4,386 yards and 33 touchdowns last season, should see some additional run in the next exhibition game Sunday against the Saints.
