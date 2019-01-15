Chargers' Philip Rivers: Missing Pro Bowl with injury

Rivers won't play in the Pro Bowl "due to injury," Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

The news accompanied a press release from the Colts' official site regarding Andrew Luck earning a bid to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Rivers ceded his spot on the AFC's squad, but the nature of the injury is unknown. As Fortier pointed out, Rivers appeared to be restricted at times during Sunday's divisional-round beatdown at New England, but the quarterback met with the media Monday and "looked OK." No matter what Rivers is dealing with, he hasn't missed a start since becoming the Chargers' starting signal-caller in 2006 and is on the heels of a bounce-back campaign, both statistically and team-wise.

