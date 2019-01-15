Chargers' Philip Rivers: Missing Pro Bowl with injury
Rivers won't play in the Pro Bowl "due to injury," Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.
The news accompanied a press release from the Colts' official site regarding Andrew Luck earning a bid to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Rivers ceded his spot on the AFC's squad, but the nature of the injury is unknown. As Fortier pointed out, Rivers appeared to be restricted at times during Sunday's divisional-round beatdown at New England, but the quarterback met with the media Monday and "looked OK." No matter what Rivers is dealing with, he hasn't missed a start since becoming the Chargers' starting signal-caller in 2006 and is on the heels of a bounce-back campaign, both statistically and team-wise.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Inaccurate in playoff loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Free of mistakes in wild-card win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws for season low in win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Ugly outing leads to loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Leads sensational comeback win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Mundane performance in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...