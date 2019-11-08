Chargers' Philip Rivers: Mistake-filled effort in loss
Rivers completed 17 of 31 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.
Rivers' night was about as ugly as his line would imply, even as he had his positive moments. Two of those came on touchdown passes to Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. However, the lowlights were also in plentiful supply, beginning with a 56-yard pick-six by the Raiders' Erik Harris just past the midway point of the first quarter that extended Oakland's lead to 10-0 at the time. Rivers then failed to notch even a single completion after getting the ball back with 58 seconds and all three timeouts remaining, finishing the possession with an interception that sealed Los Angeles' fate. Rivers now has three multi-interception games this season, and Thursday's 54.8 completion percentage was a season low. He'll look to bounce back with a much more efficient performance in a Week 11 Monday night battle against the Chiefs on Nov. 18.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: No touchdowns despite win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Barely throws for over 200 yards•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Limits turnovers•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Turnovers ruin comeback•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Has day to forget against Broncos•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Crosses 300-yard threshold again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...