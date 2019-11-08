Chargers' Philip Rivers: Mistake-filled effort in loss

Rivers completed 17 of 31 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.

Rivers' night was about as ugly as his line would imply, even as he had his positive moments. Two of those came on touchdown passes to Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. However, the lowlights were also in plentiful supply, beginning with a 56-yard pick-six by the Raiders' Erik Harris just past the midway point of the first quarter that extended Oakland's lead to 10-0 at the time. Rivers then failed to notch even a single completion after getting the ball back with 58 seconds and all three timeouts remaining, finishing the possession with an interception that sealed Los Angeles' fate. Rivers now has three multi-interception games this season, and Thursday's 54.8 completion percentage was a season low. He'll look to bounce back with a much more efficient performance in a Week 11 Monday night battle against the Chiefs on Nov. 18.