Chargers' Philip Rivers: Moves to Florida

Rivers, who had been living in San Diego, has relocated "permanently" to Florida in order to be closer to his family, Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

"What this means football-wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home," said Rivers, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason. While there's a very real possibility that the 38-year-old has played his last game for the Chargers, Rivers -- who was backed up by Tyrod Taylor this past season -- does plan to play somewhere in 2020.