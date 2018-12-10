Chargers' Philip Rivers: Mundane performance in win
Rivers completed 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown in the 26-21 victory over the Bengals on Sunday.
The Chargers were able to move the ball effectively between the 20s, but the absence of Melvin Gordon (knee) seemed to stymie what has otherwise been an efficient red zone offense this season, drastically limiting Rivers' touchdown potential. As a result, the veteran quarterback failed to throw for at least two touchdowns for the first time this campaign, and he posted his fifth-lowest completion percentage in 2018 to boot. It won't exactly get easier Thursday night against the Chiefs, particularly if safety Eric Berry (heel) makes his return to the field as expected.
