Chargers' Philip Rivers: Nabs low-scoring Week 16 win
Rivers completed 22 of 40 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets.
This one didn't feature much offense early, as Rivers' three-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates opened the scoring with 8:55 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are tied for the second AFC Wild Card spot with the Bills and Titans at 8-7, so Rivers' fantasy owners don't have to worry about the team holding him back during next week's finale against the Raiders. Rivers' 25 touchdowns are the fewest he's thrown since 2007, but the 26-year-old quarterback's 10 interceptions are his second-fewest since that point.
