Chargers' Philip Rivers: Nearly tosses 400 yards in final game of sesaon

Rivers completed 28 of 37 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

It wasn't enough for the Chargers to clinch a spot in the playoffs, but Rivers continued his excellent play to end the year, tearing apart a beleaguered Raiders secondary to the tune of 387 passing yards, his second highest total of the season. The 36-year-old hardly lost a step in 2017, throwing only five fewer touchdowns compared to the year prior while shaving off a whopping 11 interceptions from his 2016 figures. While there were rumblings in the offseason that the Chargers were intent on finding a replacement for their aging quarterback, yet another 4,000-yard passing season should pave the way for Rivers to start another campaign, so long as the veteran quarterback is interested in coming back for his 15th season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories