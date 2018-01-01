Chargers' Philip Rivers: Nearly tosses 400 yards in final game of sesaon

Rivers completed 28 of 37 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

It wasn't enough for the Chargers to clinch a spot in the playoffs, but Rivers continued his excellent play to end the year, tearing apart a beleaguered Raiders secondary to the tune of 387 passing yards, his second highest total of the season. The 36-year-old hardly lost a step in 2017, throwing only five fewer touchdowns compared to the year prior while shaving off a whopping 11 interceptions from his 2016 figures. While there were rumblings in the offseason that the Chargers were intent on finding a replacement for their aging quarterback, yet another 4,000-yard passing season should pave the way for Rivers to start another campaign, so long as the veteran quarterback is interested in coming back for his 15th season.