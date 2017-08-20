Chargers' Philip Rivers: No go Sunday
Rivers isn't expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.
The Chargers won't press their luck with Rivers, who was a precise five of six for 56 yards and a touchdown during preseason Week 1. As exhibition season proceeds, expect Rivers to get up to a half of action in the team's next contest Saturday against the Rams. On Sunday, though, Kellen Clemens will get the start, with Cardale Jones receiving plenty of run thereafter, per head coach Anthony Lynn.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Looks sharp in preseason debut•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Expected to play only one series•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Loses weight in offseason program•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Ends season with 33 touchdowns•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns, picks in loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tops 30 touchdowns for fifth time•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...