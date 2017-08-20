Chargers' Philip Rivers: No go Sunday

Rivers isn't expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

The Chargers won't press their luck with Rivers, who was a precise five of six for 56 yards and a touchdown during preseason Week 1. As exhibition season proceeds, expect Rivers to get up to a half of action in the team's next contest Saturday against the Rams. On Sunday, though, Kellen Clemens will get the start, with Cardale Jones receiving plenty of run thereafter, per head coach Anthony Lynn.