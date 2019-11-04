Chargers' Philip Rivers: No touchdowns despite win
Rivers completed 21 of his 28 passes for 294 yards in Sunday's win over the Packers. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception.
While Rivers was marvelous orchestrating the offense in Sunday's shocking blowout, the veteran quarterback failed to throw either a touchdown or interception in a game for the first time since 2016, instead relying on running back Melvin Gordon and kicker Michael Badgley to score points when the team got into the red zone. Fantasy owners will be disappointed with the lack of touchdowns, but Rivers' accuracy was on point throughout, connecting with his usual targets to make mincemeat of the Packers defense. The 37-year-old should have no trouble moving the ball next week against the Raiders, who prior to Sunday's contest were second-worst in terms of fantasy points allowed to the quarterback position.
