Chargers' Philip Rivers: No touchdowns in loss
Rivers completed 27 of 39 attempts for 279 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Raiders.
For the first time in Rivers' 16-year career, the veteran posted three consecutive three-and-outs to begin the game, foreshadowing what was inevitably going to be a downtrodden afternoon. He did ultimately throw for at least 270 yards for the 11th time this season, but two one-yard touchdown runs from Melvin Gordon evaporated any sort of positive fantasy performance for Rivers. He also injured his throwing-hand thumb after comically whiffing on an end-around block in the first half, but the 38-year-old ultimately played with a wrap the rest of the game, never missing time. It remains to be seen if the Chargers will opt to start a different quarterback for the team's final contest of 2019 considering Rivers' less than sterling 9:11 TD:INT ratio in the past five games, although the reports of a possible benching have simmered down significantly since a dismal four-interception loss to the Chiefs in November.
