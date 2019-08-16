Chargers' Philip Rivers: Not planning to sign extension

Rivers no longer is expected to sign a contract extension, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Reports throughout the offseason suggested Rivers would sign a new contract before Week 1, with the 37-year-old quarterback stating his intention to play at least one more season after 2019. This doesn't mean he's changed his mind, but it does suggest he'll wait until the offseason to discuss terms. Rivers is entering the final season of a four-year deal, suddenly looking at some question marks around him with Melvin Gordon (contract holdout), Keenan Allen (ankle) and starting left tackle Russell Okung (pulmonary embolism) all missing from practice.

