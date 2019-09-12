Chargers' Philip Rivers: Not worried about contract

Rivers expects to stay with the Chargers beyond 2019, NFL.com's Jelani Scott reports. "I really just feel at peace about that," Rivers said. "[General manager Tom Telesco] and I had really good conversations throughout the last couple months. I think it's sincere, the both of us, really desire I'm still a Charger in 2020."

The two sides weren't able to work out an extension before the first game of Rivers' contract season, but it doesn't like there's much concern about eventually reaching an agreement, even if it waits until the offseason. As for the immediate future, Rivers will face a challenge Sunday in Detroit, with the Chargers missing TE Hunter Henry (knee) and possibly WR Mike Williams (knee).

