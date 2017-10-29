Chargers' Philip Rivers: One touchdown pass in loss

Rivers completed 17 of 30 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Patriots.

Rivers lone interception came in a desperation throw at the end of the contest as the Chargers attempted to mount a furious rally late in the game. Back-to-back games in which Rivers failed to cross 250 passing yards is surely a disappointment for fantasy owners, but given the defenses he faced, it's not necessarily a surprise to see him struggle to put up gaudy totals. It doesn't get any easier for the veteran once the Chargers return from bye, as the team is set to face the Jaguars in Week 10.