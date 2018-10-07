Chargers' Philip Rivers: Only throws five incompletions in win
Rivers completed 22 of his 27 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-10 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.
Rivers was efficient as ever Sunday, completing all but five of his passes in what quickly turned into a rout. Going seven-of-13 on third down helped propel the Chargers to a sizable lead entering the fourth quarter, but it was Rivers ability to quickly get the ball out of his hands which helped create the positive conversion rating, as the offense was rarely in long down and distances. Rivers' first touchdown pass summed up the Raiders' entire afternoon, as the veteran quarterback bobbled the shotgun snap and then narrowly avoided two wide open edge rushers to toss a simple checkdown to Austin Ekeler, who promptly took it 44 yards for six points. Through five weeks, Rivers is nearly on pace to post a career-high completion percentage (68 percent) and has a sterling 11:2 touchdown/interception ratio. That could change next week when the Chargers travel to face an excellent Browns defense.
