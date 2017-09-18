Chargers' Philip Rivers: Piles up passing yards in loss

Rivers completed 31 of 39 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.

While the game was close throughout, the Chargers opted to attack mainly through the air, attempting 39 passes compared to just 14 runs. Rivers was effective throughout the afternoon, rarely attempting deep passes in lieu of safe, concise throws, but as a result the offense rarely found itself with scoring opportunities. In one of the rare times in the red zone, Rivers did connect with long-time tight end Antonio Gates for his record-breaking 112th career touchdown, surpassing Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end, but that was about the only good news for a team that has now lost back-to-back games on last-second missed field goals. Rivers will have a tougher matchup against the Chiefs next Sunday.