Chargers' Philip Rivers: Potential to be benched

Rivers could be benched for backup Tyrod Taylor if he has another subpar performance, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In the two outings before the Chargers' Week 12 bye, Rivers threw a combined seven interceptions, the worst two-game span of his career. The stretch doubled his number of picks on the season to 14, which is his most since he tossed 21 in 2016. The team sits at 4-7 as well, but with a win Sunday in Denver, Rivers could set his side up for one of their classic late-season playoff pushes. On the other side of the coin, coach Anthony Lynn won't rule out a change under center if Rivers' poor play continues.