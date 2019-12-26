Chargers' Philip Rivers: Practicing fully
Rivers (right thumb) practiced fully Thursday.
The team listed Rivers as limited on Wednesday's practice report, but the veteran QB is now in line to start Sunday's season finale for the 5-10 Chargers. Meanwhile, ESPN's Eric D. Williams notes that Rivers -- who's in the final year of his contract -- is inclined to continue playing in 2020, but the 38-year-old signal caller plans to take some time after the season to discuss that possibility with both his family and the folks who run the Chargers.
