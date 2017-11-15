Chargers' Philip Rivers: Practicing in limited fashion
Rivers (concussion) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he already feels better about the quarterback's chances of avoiding an absence, hinting that Rivers has made significant progress the past couple days. Rivers will still need to pass through the NFL's concussion protocol by Saturday if he's going to play in Sunday's game against the Bills. Multiple reports Wednesday suggested the Chargers are optimistic that will happen, but Kellen Clemens nonetheless may get some extra work in practice this week to prepare for the possibility of being needed in a starting role Sunday.
