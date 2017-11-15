Chargers' Philip Rivers: Progressing through concussion protocol
The Chargers have been encouraged by the progress Rivers has made through the NFL's concussion protocol and are hopeful the quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's possible that Rivers will be able to take part in the Chargers' first practice of the week Wednesday in some capacity, but he won't receive the green light for the weekend until an independent neurologist clears him. Rivers doesn't have any notable history of concussions during his lengthy career, which would seemingly bode well for his chances of receiving clearance if symptoms continue to dissipate in the coming days. Despite being diagnosed with the head injury following the Chargers' overtime loss to the Jaguars in Week 10, Rivers wasn't forced to miss any snaps in the contest as a result, finishing the day with 235 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Lands in concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Critical interception in overtime loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: One touchdown pass in loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns Sunday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Leads Chargers to late victory•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses trio of scores in comeback win•
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.