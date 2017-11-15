Chargers' Philip Rivers: Progressing through concussion protocol

The Chargers have been encouraged by the progress Rivers has made through the NFL's concussion protocol and are hopeful the quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's possible that Rivers will be able to take part in the Chargers' first practice of the week Wednesday in some capacity, but he won't receive the green light for the weekend until an independent neurologist clears him. Rivers doesn't have any notable history of concussions during his lengthy career, which would seemingly bode well for his chances of receiving clearance if symptoms continue to dissipate in the coming days. Despite being diagnosed with the head injury following the Chargers' overtime loss to the Jaguars in Week 10, Rivers wasn't forced to miss any snaps in the contest as a result, finishing the day with 235 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.