Chargers' Philip Rivers: Puts together historic performance
Rivers completed 28 of 29 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals. He also fumbled once.
You couldn't tell by the final score, but the Chargers actually trailed 10-0 at the end of the first quarter as Rivers and company struggled to move the ball. That changed dramatically in the second quarter thanks in large part to the veteran quarterback's heroics, as Rivers would go on to complete his first 25 passes in the contest, an NFL single-game record. Rivers' 96.6 percent completion rate also set a single-game record for quarterback's who attempted at least 20 passes, capping off a historic performance. Rivers figures to have a more difficult matchup next week when the Chargers travel to take on the Steelers.
