Chargers' Philip Rivers: Ready for extended work
Rivers likely will play most of the first half in Saturday's preseason game against the Saints, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Coach Anthony Lynn plans to play most of his starters for the entire first half, but he said he might pull Rivers a little bit earlier. The 36-year-old quarterback appeared ready for the regular season in last week's exhibition against Seattle, completing six of seven passes for 62 yards. The loss of TE Hunter Henry (knee) still hurts, but Rivers has plenty of weapons at wide receiver and running back.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Solid showing in first preseason outing•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Will play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Sitting out preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Hoping team re-signs Gates•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Still going strong•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Nearly tosses 400 yards in final game of sesaon•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...