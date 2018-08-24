Chargers' Philip Rivers: Ready for extended work

Rivers likely will play most of the first half in Saturday's preseason game against the Saints, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Coach Anthony Lynn plans to play most of his starters for the entire first half, but he said he might pull Rivers a little bit earlier. The 36-year-old quarterback appeared ready for the regular season in last week's exhibition against Seattle, completing six of seven passes for 62 yards. The loss of TE Hunter Henry (knee) still hurts, but Rivers has plenty of weapons at wide receiver and running back.