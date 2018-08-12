Chargers' Philip Rivers: Sitting out preseason opener

Rivers (rest) won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rivers will be joined by a number of other starters on the sidelines including star receiver Keenan Allen. In his absence, Geno Smith, Cardale Jones and Nic Shimonek will split the reps at quarterback.

