Chargers' Philip Rivers: Sitting out preseason opener
Rivers (rest) won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Rivers will be joined by a number of other starters on the sidelines including star receiver Keenan Allen. In his absence, Geno Smith, Cardale Jones and Nic Shimonek will split the reps at quarterback.
