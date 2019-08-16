Chargers' Philip Rivers: Slated to sit out Sunday's game

Rivers won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Rivers, who is no longer expected to sign a contract extension as he plays out the final year of his current deal, will thus sit out the Chargers' second exhibition tilt as a precuation. Assuming he sees some action in the team's third preseason game next week against the Seahawks, he'd presumably be working minus top playmakers Melvin Gordon (contract holdout) and Keenan Allen (ankle).

