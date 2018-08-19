Chargers' Philip Rivers: Solid showing in first preseason outing
Rivers completed six of seven passes for 62 yards in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks.
Rivers played in the first two series, connecting with Tyrell Williams on the first play of the game for a 21-yard completion, the longest throw of the veteran quarterback's day. Rivers remains a strong fantasy asset and could even be a bit undervalued given how productive the Chargers offense figures to be this season.
