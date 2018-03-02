Chargers' Philip Rivers: Still going strong

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he wouldn't be surprised if Rivers were to continue playing into his 40s, SiriusXM NFL Radio on Twitter reports.

Yet to miss a game since taking over as the starter in 2006, the 36-year-old quarterback threw for at least 4,286 yards and 28 touchdowns each of the past five seasons. The Chargers somehow haven't reached double-digit wins since 2009, but the team should boast one of the stronger rosters in the league entering 2018, with Rivers surrounded by a slew of proven offensive weapons along with a nice collection of young talent on defense. While that won't stop discussion about the Chargers drafting an eventual successor, Rivers likely intends to play at least a couple more years, seeking the elusive Super Bowl ring that seemed a likely proposition back when he began his tenure as the starter with four straight playoff appearances. The Chargers have qualified for the postseason just once since that time, but Rivers arguably now has his best supporting cast since LaDainian Tomlinson left town in 2009.