Chargers' Philip Rivers: Still looking to play in 2020

Rivers reiterated Monday he'd like to play next season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "I'm capable enough physically and mentally, there's no question."

Rivers may want to suit up for his 17th professional season, but it's unclear if the Chargers will bring back the 38-year-old, particularly after a downtrodden year which will see Rivers likely post the worst TD:INT (21:18) of his career. Veteran option Tyrod Taylor and 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick have both been on the 53-man roster all season, but neither immediately stick out as long-term answers at the position. With a current 5-10 record, the team could also be in a position to acquire a quarterback of the future in the upcoming draft, but that wouldn't rule out a possible departure from the mainstay veteran either, as Rivers ultimately could usher in the new era of Chargers quarterbacks as the team transitions to their new stadium in 2020.