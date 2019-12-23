Chargers' Philip Rivers: Still looking to play in 2020
Rivers reiterated Monday he'd like to play next season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "I'm capable enough physically and mentally, there's no question."
Rivers may want to suit up for his 17th professional season, but it's unclear if the Chargers will bring back the 38-year-old, particularly after a downtrodden year which will see Rivers likely post the worst TD:INT (21:18) of his career. Veteran option Tyrod Taylor and 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick have both been on the 53-man roster all season, but neither immediately stick out as long-term answers at the position. With a current 5-10 record, the team could also be in a position to acquire a quarterback of the future in the upcoming draft, but that wouldn't rule out a possible departure from the mainstay veteran either, as Rivers ultimately could usher in the new era of Chargers quarterbacks as the team transitions to their new stadium in 2020.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: No touchdowns in loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Commits four turnovers•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses three TDs in rout•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Efficient despite loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Potential to be benched•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws four picks in narrow defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...